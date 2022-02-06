News from Santos: Caixinha rules out Giovani dos Santos as a lagoon reinforcement

Pedro Caixainha, DT of Santos Laguna, ruled out this Friday that Giovani dos Santos is going to become a reinforcement of the lagoon group for the Closure 2022as mentioned in the last few hours.

“According to the coherence that I always look for, it does not fit this pattern that I was describing, at all. Nobody here spoke to me about that subject, so I would place it as a rumour”.

Despite the absence of several players due to injury, Caixinha warned that he will play it with what he has, Well, he assured that the young people in Santos have the capacity to make up for those casualties.

“The technical decision right now is that we stay as we are because I think with those younger people who have a lot of potential. We are clear that we are going to do it from home,” he warned.

Finally, the Portuguese helmsman denied that Atlas, Laguneros’ next rival, be the favorite next Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium, where both teams will face each other for the day 4 of the Clausura 2022.

