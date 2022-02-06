New details of the movie “Thor: Love and thunder”

Taika Waititi presents the hammer Mjölnir to Natalie Portman. (Courtesy photo)

Thor: Love and thunder It is the fourth film of Marvel Cinematic Universe which stars the actor Chris Hemsworthhe is joined in this cast by the actress Tessa Thompsonwho returns once more as Valkyrie; she will have a little more prominence this time. In the last movie she became the queen of New Asgardso for now he is fulfilling his diplomatic duties and will meet with his friend Thor for a new adventure. But the most anticipated character in this feature film is the return of Natalie Portman Interpreting Jane Foster.

Jane Foster’s last appearance was in 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” which sees her accidentally absorb aether before Thor takes her to Asgard. The character will return for 2022’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” and she’s set to take on the mantle of Thor, just like she does in the comics. (Courtesy photo)

In the cast of this film will also be Christian bale As the main villain, he will bring to life hat, better known as the butcher of the gods; a character that is characterized by that disappointment that some of these divine beings have generated. For this reason he is willing to put an end to everything related to Asgard.

Speaking of gods, the actor Russell Crowe revealed a few days ago that he will embody Zeus In this new feature film, along with it, the return of the actress Jamie Alexander playing once again lady sif. Other characters that are rumored within this production are star lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan) Y kraglin (Sean Gunn).

For now, an official synopsis of the film is not known, but it has been confirmed that it will be based on the comic series of The Mighty Thora story created by Jason Aaron Y Russel Dauterman. In this comic series Jane Fosterhas cancer and the only way to be cured is through Mjolnir. That means she becomes the Goddess of Thunder and replaces Thor. This film could leave the door open for Natalie Portman have your own movie playing Jane Foster and this new identity that carrying the hammer gives him Mjölnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

