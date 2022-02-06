Netflix anticipated what the spin-off of “That ’70s Show” will be like, which will be set in the 90s – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Argentine News

That ’70s Show It was one of the comedies that marked an era. Its eight seasons were broadcast between 1998 and 2006 on American television and were replicated throughout the world, launching figures such as Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Mila Kunis, among others, to fame. And more than two decades after its premiere, Netflix is ​​preparing a spin-off that will be called That ’90s Show.

This time, instead of focusing on a group of teenagers in the 1970s, their customs, relationships and musical tastes, the comedy will be set in the 1990s and will be closely linked to the original story. With Gregg Mettler serving as showrunner and Bonnie and Terry Turner producing and writing the script, the 10-part series will focus on Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon).

So far, it is not confirmed if Grace and Prepon will return to fiction, but it is known that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will play Red and Kitty Forman, grandparents of the new protagonist. The youth cast is completed by Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

This first season will take place in the summer of 1995, during Leia’s trip to Wisconsin, where her grandparents live, in search of new adventures and there she will meet a new generation of teenagers who will accompany her on a path of self-discovery, in which the sex and drug use will take center stage.

The start of the recordings has not yet been defined, much less its premiere, but the project is expected to be more successful than That’80s Show, another sequel that was released in 2002 and did not achieve the expected results. Unlike the Netflix project, the story did not intersect with the original series and the only common point was that the protagonist Corey Howard, played by Glenn Howerton, was Eric’s cousin.

