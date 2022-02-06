Necaxa vs Pachuca: Avilés Hurtado’s Chilean goal

The Colombian striker scored one of the best goals of the tournament thanks to a Chilean during the Tuzos’ visit to the Rayos (Video: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

With the restart of activities in the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, one of the Best tournament scores. The Colombian midfielder of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Avilés Hurtado, became one of the protagonists of the afternoon score the second goal for his teamwho also shone for the impeccable execution of a Chilean that was framed in the pupil of those attending the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

The advantage for the Tuzos came very early in the match thanks to Romario Ibarra. Due to this, Pachuca’s offense displayed a good performance thanks to the good emotional moment that the early victory gave them. In order to increase the advantage as soon as possible and put Rayos del Necaxa on the ropes before the end of the first half, the attack line sought to open spaces in the rival defense.

The play of the second goal derived from a pitch. The creator of the opportunity was the goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who cleared long and found the feet of the scorer of the first goal. Although two men attacked him, he had enough time and space to think and put a service to the large area. Instead of finishing off the net, Victor Guzman he returned a cross to the penalty spot.

Romario Ibarra opened the actions at the Victoria Stadium when he took advantage of a bad rebound from goalkeeper Luis Malagón (Video: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

The bad position of Hurtado, who found himself with his back to the goal, caused an overconfidence in the defensive line. However, when the ball traveled in the air, the coffee grower jumped and hit with his right leg. The ball barely grazed the tips of Malagón’s fingers, but the force was such that could not stop him from crossing the goal line. Those of La Bella Airosa went crazy before the execution they witnessed at that moment.

It is not the first time that Avilés Hurtado executes a goal in this way. In 2017, when he played for the Xolos de Tijuana, the Colombian tied the game corresponding to matchday 12 of the Clausura against the red and black Atlas at one goal. The destination of the ball was the angle of the arc and was also considered one of the best goals of the tournament.

Hurtado’s goal came in the 10th minute of the match. However, six minutes earlier the midfielder Romario Ibarra was in charge of opening the scoring. After a throw-in, Erick Sánchez received the ball three meters from the large area and decided to take a long-distance shot. The ball was deflected by Luis Malagón, but the rebound favored the Ecuadorian. It was enough to hit the inside for those attending the venue to chant the goal.

Áviles Hurtado scored one of the best goals of the tournament (Photo: Twitter/@Tuzos)

Eleven minutes later, the team that kept the lead on the scoreboard received a blow that could have been used by the Rayos del Necaxa. Erick Sánchez executed a dangerous foul where he hit the heel of an opponent with the sole of his shoe, for which he was sent off. For the decision, the intervention of the VAR was necessary. Despite the numerical inferiority, the visiting team did not lose control.

To the minute 74, the Tuzos were favored by a free kick inside the large area. The judge marked criminal and Nicolás Ibañez was in charge of increasing the advantage from the eleven steps. Despite the win, the Rayos achieved the goal of honor thanks to a shot from Facundo Batista in front of the goal in the last moments. The actions ended and those of the Bella Airosa took the three units to the capital of Hidalgo.

In addition to victory Pachuca was the provisional leader with 9 points, awaiting the results of the six teams that are chasing him. While, Necaxa let the three units escape and was placed on the 13th stepalthough it could go down further if the bottom teams get three points in their duels on matchday 4.

