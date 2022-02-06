MP will impute false veterinary doctor for usurpation of functions and animal abuse

The Venezuelan authorities arrested a false veterinary doctor identified as Henry Suárez, the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, reported this Sunday.

Although he did not specify where the detainee was working illegally, he indicated through Twitter that the Public Ministry (MP) will charge him with several charges. In relation to this, he explained that in addition to the illegal exercise of veterinary medicine and usurpation of functions, they will impute third party damages.

1) DETAINED false Veterinary Doctor Henry Suárez Hidalgo, required by the @MinpublicoVE to be #CHARGED for Illegal Practice of Veterinary Medicine, Usurpation of Functions, Damage to Other Animals and Animal Mistreatment: he had an arrest warrant pic.twitter.com/GHyNruG7O3 — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) February 6, 2022

Likewise, animal abuse because “he performed surgical interventions, causing irreversible physical damage to pets.” In this regard, he pointed out that he “even caused death” to the animals.

There have been several cases attended by the MP for illegal exercise of functions and misleading offer such as that of Elvis Ricardo Blanco Laverde. In December 2021, Saab revealed that Blanco Laverde illegally practiced the professions of clinical psychologist and neurologist in the state of Lara.