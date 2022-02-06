Morales and Romero train for the first time with Cruz Azul, but they are ruled out against León

The brand-new reinforcements of La Maquina could travel to Central America on Monday, possibly to El Salvador, as Peruvian defenseman Luis Abram did, to process his immigration document.

MEXICO — The South Americans Ivan Morales Y Angel Romero trained this Saturday for the first time with Blue Cross, but they will not be able to debut on Monday against León because they do not yet have their work visa.

Cruz Azul is getting ready for the matchday 4 duel against León. Blue Cross

Once they have completed all the administrative procedures, they can be taken into account by the coach Juan Reynoso, who will analyze if they are in physical and football conditions for the call for the duel on February 12 against Necaxa on Date 5, or their debut in the MX League you will have to wait a little longer.

For this Monday’s match against the beast in Day 4, Reynoso will not be able to count on the suspended Santiago Giménez, who will play with the Sub 20 team in order not to lose pace, so he joins the casualties of the Chilean Morales and the Paraguayan Romero.

In the case of the Uruguayan Christian Tabo, will be evaluated on Sunday to find out if he is in a position to make the trip to León, after almost 7 weeks recovering from a tear in his left buttock.

Sources told ESPN that the technical staff and the medical staff of La Maquina do not want to risk the Uruguayan striker to a major injury, so his return to the fields will be taken with great caution, in search of finally Blue Cross can have the full squad in this Clausura 2022.

The Celestes trained in La Noria under the command of Reynoso, after the activity of the FIFA date, already with the Venezuelan Rómulo Otero, the Paraguayan Juan Escobar and the Mexicans Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Julio César Domínguez available to play with La Maquina.