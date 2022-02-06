Monterrey fans stage brawl in Abu Dhabi bar | Video

Prior to the debut of the Monterrey soccer club in the Club World Cup, fans of the royal team staged a fight inside a nightclub in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

A video was broadcast on social networks where the followers of the Rayados are seen pushing each other, while other blue and whites try to separate them.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, before the match between the Al Ahly club and the Mexican team.

Hours later Al Ahly of Egypt, champion of the Confederation of Africa, advanced to the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, after beating Monterrey 1-0 with a goal from Mohamed Hany.

In the semifinal, the Egyptian club will face Palmeiras from Brazil, champion of the Copa Libertadores, on Tuesday, while the “Rayados” of Monterrey will play the match for fifth place a day later.

