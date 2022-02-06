Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go viral on Twitter for romance

Gossip in sight! A few years ago, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of the perfect couples in show business until they announced their separation, but apparently not everything was hunky-dory, and in the Hollywood world we see faces, we don’t know hearts. Thus, a Twitter user brought us the details of this (un) healthy relationship and here we tell you the details.

An history about a love, of deceit, turns and traumas destined for divorce, yes… This is how the thread of MileyHoly, the user who told us in detail how this relationship began, but as Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber well know… every tragic story has an unhappy ending.

It was May 2009 when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met. for the first time with the director of one of those romantic movies that both lovers like, The Last Song that these two lovebirds would star (until that moment).

“I thought he didn’t want the role and he was just your typical confident, handsome guy. I talked to him and saw that he was the most genuinely gorgeous and sweet person. The chemistry was instant from the moment he walked in the door and we met again. We were excited to meet him.” work and learn together,” Miley Cyrus said in an interview.

Both got along very well together during the recordings of this tape, in fact the singer presented him on social networks as her best friend and uploaded several images with the brother of Thor.

According to Miley Cyrus, the singer did not know what was going on with the protagonist of Hannah Montana, that is, he did not know her performance, nor her music and did not have any preconceived ideas of her, so she constantly made her feel good with comments towards the work of the actress.

“It was the best moment of my life, I feel like it hasn’t been the same since I left the set of The Last Songafter work We’d go listen to bands, sit by the lakeI went on jet skis with Liam from morning until lunchtime and we played all day”

The singer also says that her rapprochement with Liam was even such that she paid one of the actors to ask Hemsworth if he liked her.

And well, love had to blossom, because months later, in August 2009, their relationship was confirmed when they were both seen saying goodbye to a high school kiss at the Nashville airport after the filming ended.

Miley Cyrus tour of London

Three days after being caught together at a movie outing, Miley began her tour, went through the shops in London and said “this belt has to be a joke, my best friend’s brother (Chris hemsworth) will play Thor in a movie and I have to give it to him, it’s very funny”.

So much was the affection of the couple that on the Wonder World Tour there were concerts in which Cyrus sang When I Look At You with a picture of Liam on top of the piano. How romantic! Look… They even went out together in the official video clip of the song.

What follows is good (first red flag detected). Well, it turns out that in October of her, Miley deleted her Twitter account saying that the young Australian had not let her keep it.

“For your information, Liam doesn’t have Twitter and wants me to delete my account for good reasons,” and that’s how the actress said goodbye… with a rap.

So much was the drama that the singer Katy Perry started a campaign on social networks for Miley Cyrus to return to the platform, but there was not much luck.

“I told him that someone had made a fake twitter (to Liam) with his name and we started talking about how ridiculous he is, Liam is a wonderful friend and he didn’t try to make me delete my pageit just helped me realize how much time I was wasting on that site.”

Friends? Wait, Miley, didn’t we say that they were already a beautiful couple? Apparently not, readers. The singer continued to deny the courtship relationship that she had with the actor from The Hunger Games, even in interviews she said that they were just friends. (Those aren’t friends, Miley.)

But love never deceives, dear readers. In December, the couple publicly confirmed their relationship after they kissed on the streets of Paris.

“I did it for the first time at 16, I lied to him saying that I did it with someone else before so as not to seem like a loser, at 24 I told him the truth because a friend of Liam ended up marrying him and it would be weird,” said the actress in an interview.

the first separation

And well, the couple already showed their affection everywhere and went out together for quite some time: in interviews for The Last Song movie or even when the paparazzi turned to see them and photographed them.

In the singer’s interviews they also appeared in the conversation and in case you wanted to know Liam said that Miley Cyrus’s favorite song is Party in the USA. After that, in August 2010, the actor’s manager announced their separation.

But don’t be alarmed, the following month the couple was back in romance again, after they were caught kissing in a car. Until in November they broke again.

Their reps said they were “taking time out” while Liam headed back to Australia and Miley began her European tour to promote Can’t be tamed. And well here comes the first in discord, because at the end of that year, she was seen in a brief romance with the Victorious actor, Avan Jogia.

Miley and Liam are back… Again

By April 2011, these lovebirds were officially back together and Miley returned to Twitter, where in addition to promoting her Gypsy Heart Tour, she also congratulated Liam on his role in The Hunger Games. At that time, rumors began to emerge that this pair had become engaged, but it was not until June 2012 that they confirmed that they would marry and in several interviews they made it very clear that this was not an impulsive decision.

Everything seemed to be honey on flakes between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, but that same year, she began working with Pharrell Williams on his new album and allegedly on several songs that were discarded, the singer made it very clear that her relationship with the actor was quite complicated.

As if this were not enough, the gossip also appeared that he was cheating on her with actress January Jones, after seeing them leave the Oscars after party together.

Eiza González in disagreement?

And then, some photos came out in which Liam Hemsworth was kissing Eiza González. In fact, the Mexican actress made fun of Miley Cyrus at an award ceremony.

Despite the fact that Liam Hemsworth was dating Eiza González, in 2015 and although nobody could believe it, he returned with Miley but with a much lower profile.

The two continued, although as in their entire relationship, each one had a different vision of what they wanted and that was made clear in Slide Away, which allegedly in a version that did not see the light, Cyrus talks about his substance abuse and how Liam wanted that she was the typical wife and they had children.

They continued like this until in 2018 they officially got married without practically notifying anyone, only their closest families and friends were present at the ceremony.

Although after losing their house in Malibu and after eight months of marriage, Liam and Miley separated permanently.

