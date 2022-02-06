Michel Leaño and Chivas have a new offensive weapon for the next day of Clausura 2022

Chivas is recovering its weapons to face the remainder of Clausura 2022. During practice this Sunday, César Huerta reappeared after being absent for several days because he contracted COVID-19, for which he placed himself under the command of Marcelo Michel Leaño.

The ‘Chino’ gave a positive result during the round of tests prior to matchday 4 against FC Juárez, so he was immediately isolated to prevent the spread of the virus within the campus and staff.

The good news for the Flock is that during this week several soccer players who were infected with COVID-19, such as Jesús Angulo, Cristian Calderón and now Huerta, were reintegrated, giving him more variety of options to Michel Leaño for the offense.

With the integration of the rojiblanco youth squad, it only remains for Jesús Molina, who tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday, to join the work; but nevertheless, has continued to train separately at Verde Valleto also recover from some discomfort in the sole of the foot.

Chivas when does he return to activity?

In the absence of the Mx League making it official, it is expected that the pending match between FC Juárez and Chivas will be played next Wednesday, February 9, which was suspended due to the low temperatures that are lived in Chihuahua by the cold fronts that hit the north of the country.