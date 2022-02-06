Meteorite in Mexico was actually the remains of a Space X rocket (VIDEOS)

MEXICO.- During the early hours of Sunday, users filled social networks with videos of a supposed meteorite that crossed the sky in northern Mexico, a phenomenon that surprised Baja California and Sinaloa.

Related news

However, it was not until this Sunday that it was known what that bright flash really was. It was “space junk”, the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket of the company SpaceX, which was launched in March 2017 with the EchoStar23 mission.

Social network users made the videos a trend, even evoking images of actress Jennifer Lawrence for her recent participation in the movie: “Don’t look up”. Nevertheless, Aerospace predicted the reentry of the object launched from Cape Canaveral between February 4 and 5.

The Falcon 9

The “garbage” was from the Falcon 9a two-stage launch vehicle designed by SpaceX, which uses densified rocket kerosene and liquid oxygen as propellants. It is the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket.

Elon Musk, the man behind these “meteorites”

In March of last year, another of the Falcon 9 rockets carrying a batch of Starlink satellites also fell to Earth. According to specialists, there is no reason to be alarmed when these phenomena occur, since they are small spatial fragments.

What is a meteor?

A meteorite is something completely different, it is a rocky body from asteroid or comet fragments that can reach a large size.