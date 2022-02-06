Meta shares plummet as Google nears 2 trillion capitalization (and Apple could be responsible)

Facebook has accused Apple of having a favorable deal with Google by allowing the search engine to continue tracking iOS users.

The parent companies of Facebook and Google this week published their annual earnings results, revealing a striking difference in the value of their shares, and the reason for that could be Apple.

Meta closed this week with a 26.4% drop in its share price, the largest one-day loss in US history for a stock. While Google remains close to a record with a 10% share increaseallowing its parent company, Alphabet Inc, to touch the 2,000 million dollar capitalization.

Facebook apps rely almost entirely on Apple and Google for distribution. So when Apple changed its privacy policy last year with the new App Tracking Transparency feature (ATT, for its acronym in English), giving iOS users the ability to choose whether or not an application can track them, Facebook was suddenly stripped of one of its most important assets, showing advertising related to what that person usually searches for on your device.

On the other hand, despite the fact that Google also relies on ad targeting to connect marketers with users, the restrictions of the ATT function do not seem to apply to browsers, giving the possibility to Google to continue showing ads related to what its users search for on the Internet, according to Meta’s CFO David Wehner.

For this reason, Facebook accused Apple of having a favorable deal with Google by allowing its users to be tracked on iOS, allegedly for the estimated billions Google pays it to remain the default search engine in its Safari browser.

Wehner also commented that Apple’s new ATT feature is expected to cost Facebook 10 billion dollars in 2022 and lamented that when Apple treats the search engine more favorably than other applications, due to its agreement with Google, “it is evident that there is an incentive for this political discrepancy to continue”.