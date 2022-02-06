Megan Fox shows new ring, commitment to Machine Gun Kelly?

Do the wedding bells ring again for Megan fox? Jennifer’s Body actress has been photographed with a huge ring which could indicate that Machine Gun Kelly he has knelt down and asked his girl to marry her. The images have emerged at the exit of the studies of Saturday night Livewhere the artist is preparing his next participation, and he was, of course, accompanied by his partner, who has not separated since they met on a shoot. The jewel that shines on the ring finger is a large square-cut diamond that has nothing to envy to the one that was her engagement solo with Brian Austin Greenso speculation has begun as to whether there might be a new link in the future.





As beautiful as always, Megan wore a headband with kitty ears made up of pink flowers and a jacket of the same tone with animal print. Next to her Machine Gun Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, sported a total look in black while he escorted his girl from the exit of the studies to the car door and vice versa. The couple has not separated since they made their relationship public in the spring of 2020, when the first images came out after having participated together in a video clip of the rapper. Shortly after the separation between the actress of transformers and Brian Austin Green, who have three children together, Noah, eight years old; Bodhi, six; and Journey, four.





During an interview on Lala Kent’s podcast, Megan explained that from the moment they met she knew the rapper was a “twin fire”: “Instead of a soulmate, this is when a soul has ascended to such a high level that it can fold into two bodies at once, I think we are two parts of the same soul“, the actress shared. It was not the only time that she spoke shamelessly about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she published a picture last fall in which she said that her partner was “painfully handsome”. “My heart is yours,” she added.





Her breakup with Brian Austin Green





After ten years of marriage and three children together, Megan and Brian officially separated last Mayafter months of estrangement. the actor of Feeling of living (Beverly Hills 90210), 46, confirmed it and explained the reasons for their breakup in one of the episodes of his radio show. Apparently their separation is something they decided at the end of 2019 after the actress returned from filming in Puerto Rico for Midnight in the Switchgrass where did you meet the rapper, 30, with whom he has now been photographed.





Green said that it was the interpreter who took the step and they sat down to talk seriously about their marriage. “She told me: ‘I realized that when I was out of the country working alone I felt more like myself and I liked that experience better. I think it may be something worth trying,'” were her words. “I was shocked and upset about it, but I can’t be mad at her for feeling that way. It wasn’t a decision she made, that’s how she honestly felt. We talked and decided to separate for a while… and so we did.”assured the interpreter for his part.







