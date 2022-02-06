Megan Fox confessed that she gave up alcohol after making a fool of herself at a Golden Globe delivery

Megan fox gave statements about an experience that he currently regrets: his excessive consumption of alcohol before and during the Golden Globes, awards considered as the prelude to the Oscar.

“I left alcohol after that ceremony in which I became belligerent,” said the actress, in relation to the 2009 delivery of the awards granted by the Hollywood Foreign Press.

In a relaxed interview with Who What Wear, in which she had to comment on the evolution of her looks, Fox arrived at that year in which she became famous thanks to the saga of transformers ya black comedy Diabolic temptation, and the Ralph Lauren dress ended up being an excuse to do some sort of mea culpa “I drank a lot at those Golden Globes,” he revealed, and He added details about that night that changed his life.

I was sitting at a table with Blake Lively and the three Jonas brothers and in the center were giant bottles of champagne, and I had multiple glasses. After what happened at that ceremony, I didn’t drink any more,” she remarked. According to the actress, she made a fool of herself on the red carpet that she still can’t remember in depth. “I got belligerent and said a lot of m…, I got in a lot of trouble for everything I said, I still don’t remember why, but I know it was like that, You can search for videos of that moment,” he said.

In her forgettable time at the 2009 Golden Globes, Fox recklessly told that her then-boyfriend -and later ex-husband-, Brian Austin Green, had not accompanied her because of his big ego and because he was not interested in award ceremonies GROSBY GROUP

In one of the interviews conducted at the event broadcast by TMZ, the protagonist of Till Death She went so far as to say that she was not a woman, using a term that is offensive to the trans community. On the other hand, he assured that his double was the actor Alan Alda.

“I am a man,” he assured. “Besides, I’m so insecure that it’s unfortunate, I’m about to throw up right now, I’m horrified to be here,” she had told the E! host, Giulana Rancic, on the red carpet, to later add that she wanted “Salma Hayek’s perfect breasts”.

On the other hand, in the red carpet She also said that her then-partner, Brian Austin Green, from whom she separated in 2020 after ten years of marriage, did not attend the ceremony with her because of “her big ego” and because she was not interested in those events. Far from calling herself silent, she continued speaking and made another more than controversial statement. “I starved myself for a week to get this waist, I didn’t eat anything,” she recounted on that forgettable run through the Golden Globes.

Currently, the actress does not consume alcohol And, according to his statements to Esquire magazine, he doesn’t take pills either because he doesn’t like to feel “out of control.”

Megan Fox is in a relationship with singer and actor Machine Gun Kelly AFP

In a more recent statement, Fox said that he tried ayahuasca, an indigenous hallucinogenic drink made from plants that grow in the Amazon, and he bluntly detailed it.

The actress traveled to Central America with her boyfriend, the musician Machine Gun Kelly, to participate in this ancient ritual with a shaman and a group of people. “We went to Costa Rica to drink ayahuasca in a suitable environment with indigenous people,” she told the program Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I thought it was going to be a kind of five-star experience, but you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle,” he explained.

“You can’t eat after one in the afternoon. You have to walk a long distance to get water and you can’t take a shower because they are in a drought,” she continued. “There was no glamour, and everything was intended to make you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience.”

Fox reported that “20 other strangers” participated in the ritual, who were placed in a row and who were given instructions to induce vomiting. “That prepares you to enter the ceremony that night, because standing there you feel that your vanity is gone. You think: ‘I just did this in front of all these strangers, now I’m ready to really open up,’ ” she added, later recounting the moment when she felt really bad.