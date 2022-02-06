Martinoli mocks America: “They didn’t eat 8 by a miracle”

Midtime Editorial

saturday was holiday for anti-americanism after the ridicule of the Eagles in the Azteca Stadium against San Luis. One of those who most celebrated the embarrassment was Christian Martinolithe renowned TV Azteca chronicler and advanced student of José Ramón Fernándezof whom little or nothing needs to be said when it comes to America.

Among those who started Eagles “lynching” there was David Faitelson, who recalled the obligatory apologies of Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez; Jorge Pietrasanta also assured that the azulcremas play as a “small team”, but the words that most burned the Americanists were those of Martinoli.

“They didn’t get eight by a miracle”wrote the communicator on social networks, dividing opinions between the followers of the Ave and the millions more who do not support them, including those of Chivas, Pumas, Cruz Azul plus those who join.

They didn’t get eight by a miracle. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) February 6, 2022

America was behind 0-3 After the hour of play in the Azteca and it was in the stoppage time that they scored their two goals for the Final 2-3, a “made up” result for the ridiculous presentation of the people of the capital and he made it known Martinoli with a single word in networks.

Javier Alarcón branded America ‘ridiculous’

Another renowned journalist who considered “Indefensible” the presentation of the azulcremas was Javier Alarcónwho assured that what was seen on Saturday surely has “on high alert” to the leadership in Coapa and Televisathis before the obvious misunderstanding of the campus with the coach.

“The scoreboard, if they didn’t watch the game, is misleading because you might think it was even, but the San Luis runs over, devastates, humiliates America. It is noted that the team has a lack of connection with the coach at least tactically, I do not know if personally so as not to be alarmist, but it must have been a scandalous marker for America, “he exposed on his YouTube account.

“San Luis took advantage, abused America. Here there is a breaking point, it is clear that there is a short circuit in the team and it seems that Santiago Solari is exceeded, I understand that the squad is not as broad as before, that there is a budget limitation, but that is not an excuse.

Layún was expelled and apologized

After seeing the red card in America’s defeat against Atlético San Luis, defender Miguel Layún spoke on his Twitter account to apologize to the Águilas fans, stating that “he is not the example he wants to give his children.” .