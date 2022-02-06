Mark Wahlberg, his new mustache and steps to succeed with yours

Mark Wahlberg is one of the definitive kings of the great transformations on Instagram. of a peculiar Dad Bod to a statuesque action physique, the actor always amazes us on social media with his chameleon-like determination to immerse himself in the roles he must fill. On this occasion, Wahlberg He’s back showing off a body part that many of us hoped he’d reveal as soon as possible: his upper lip. Yes! You read well. And what happens is that for her next character (Sully) in the tape of Unchartedbased on a series of video games, either grew a mustache or several fans would be a little angry.

“Everyone has been wondering about the ‘stache’», he says in the video. “This is Sully’s official mustache from Uncharted». This character is an experienced treasure hunter; character’s partner and mentor Tom Holland (Nate). To date the promotional materials of Uncharted they did not show much facial hair, which had raised some doubts among the followers of the saga on the PlayStation and what continues to give us a slight impression that Wahlberg maybe he will have more of a cameo than a leading role in this adaptation. Something that would be unfortunate, but that we are about to lessen with the following news.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In the video, Mark Wahlberg continues: “I am challenging you. I want to see your Sully mustache, so tag me, #SullyStache, and let’s see the best mustaches. I’ll put them on my ‘gram’. So, friend, we have the opportunity of our lives; let us grow mostache and show up on Marky’s account.

Here are some tips to make it grow successfully and thick.

How to have a perfect mustache

This is one of the questions that we men ask ourselves the most, and although many of the steps seem obvious, giving your upper lip a good layer of facial hair is not as easy—or as obvious—as we think. Pay attention, because this requires real commitment.

#1 Grow and train

If possible, considering your job or school, don’t trim any of your beard. Your main task is to let everything grow as much as possible on your face. Do not shave your neck or cheeks… NOTHING! Let your hair grow naturally. Especially your mustache, of course. It’s easy to assume that maybe it’s okay to trim the center—so it doesn’t get in your mouth—and then leave the ends of the mustache long; however, to get a real mustache, get yourself some beard wax and start training early. That is, comb it to keep it to the sides and not fall on your lips. It’s going to feel weird at first, but trust us: this is what works best. If you don’t grow much hair, check out the 5 most common reasons your beard stays shy.

#2 Invest in oils and toners

The use of products depends on each one of us. However, it is highly recommended that from the moment you begin to let it grow, you begin to take care of it with oils and tonics that, sooner or later, will stimulate its growth, as well as keep it manageable. Well presentable. Do not forget that a mustache must be well conditioned to continue forming; so set up your routine and ask a specialized store for a product for after bathing and one to use at night. Also prevent your dry skin under beard and mustache; It’s very important.