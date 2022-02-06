Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox team up at the NHL All-Star Game

ads

Compromise looks good on Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

The lovebirds were seen snuggling up together at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday, clearly stealing the show.

MGK, dressed in a silver sequined ensemble with matching accessories, was all smiles as he watched the match at T-Mobile Arena with his fiancee by his side.

At one point, photographers even caught the “Kiss Kiss” rocker hugging Fox, who was dressed casually in a jacket, camel-colored pants and chunky combat boots.

MGK, 31, then took to the ice to perform some of her hits during the second intermission, including “Bloody Valentine” and “Emo Girl.”

The outing came less than a month after MGK proposed to Fox, 35, at the Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in a lengthy caption announcing the engagement. “We ask for magic. We didn’t realize the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time.”

She continued, “Somehow, a year and a half later, after we walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.

The newly engaged couple was spotted at the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday. Getty Images

Meanwhile, on Saturday, MGK’s friend Pete Davidson was across the country in Syracuse, attending a men’s basketball game.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian totally mingled with the upstate New York crowd wearing a gray hoodie and hat that was emblazoned with the team’s “S” logo.

Davidson’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, did not attend the game as she was busy dealing with ongoing drama involving ex Kanye West and their children.

MGK’s best friend, Pete Davidson, was also seen on Saturday, attending a Syracuse basketball game.AP

As Page Six previously reported, West was allegedly spreading unfounded rumors late last month that Davidson was gay and had AIDS. Sources told us, however, that Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, won’t let Ye get under his skin.

“Kim really wants Kanye to be at peace with the ending of his marriage and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way,” a source said.

A separate source told us that West’s alleged rumor spreading “in an effort to convince Kim to come back” is “really bringing Pete and Kim closer together.”