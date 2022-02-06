Lizzo Releases New Song Teaser: A Video Celebrating Self Love | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer shared the clip through her social networks

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Everything seems to indicate that Lizzo is preparing the premiere of a new song and shared a small teaser with a message full of self-love.

Through her Instagram account, the singer published a video and a photo without clothes. In the clip you hear, a cappella, a fragment of the song, in which he once again demonstrates his incredible voice.

“If you love me, you love all of me / Or none of me,” Lizzo is heard interpreting in a clip.

“We must love one another unconditionally, starting with loving ourselves unconditionally. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to so tightly that they keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really want to be so heavily hurt? Set yourself free in love. You deserve it, “added Lizzo in the description of the publication in which we can hear a preview of his new song.

Lizzo’s most recent release was “Rumors,” her collaboration with Cardi B. So far she hasn’t revealed a date when we could hear her track, but it’s sure to be spectacular, and for a taste, listen to the preview below.