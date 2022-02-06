Lewis Hamilton reappears and leaves a short but very interesting message

With a few words Lewis Hamilton quickly got the attention of the world of motorsports and sport in general, which is waiting on whether he will return to F1

Amid rumors about his future, British driver Lewis Hamilton has publicly reappeared, at least virtually.

Leiws Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 champion, left a brief but symbolic message on social networks: “I was absent. I’m back”, is the short text accompanied by a photo of Hamilton in the Grand Canyon in the United States.

It is a powerful message at a time of uncertainty as, since he controversially lost the drivers’ championship to Max Verstappen, his future with the Mercedes team has remained unclear – all that was known was that he was considering leaving the category, after the controversial way in which he lost the world championship in the last race of the year, and that from the mouth of Toto Wolff, there was no statement from the pilot.

“We were all shaken by strong emotions and Lewis above all. He was the winner of the World Championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you in a second. Of course you lose faith, because you cannot understand what he has just done. happen”, reflected Wolff in an interview for Germany’s ‘Motorsport-total.com’, in December last year.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

This message could be interpreted as a declaration of intent, although we will have to wait for Hamilton to officially issue a statement on the matter. An initial date to know what will happen to Lewis is February 18, when Mercedes launches its 2022 car.

In case that date is not certain about the 2022 of the multiple world champion, the preseason will begin on the 23rd of the same month in Catalonia, Spain. It is important for the drivers not to lose a single minute of the pre-season tests, since the series is in the midst of an important technical change in the cars (rims and aerodynamic package), so having sensations with the car is essential to prepare the season, Hamilton would have to be at Mercedes by then, or at least there should be more information.

The season will kick off in Bahrain on Sunday, March 20. There will be 23 dates including the Mexican one on October 30. Lewis Hamilton is tied for world titles with Michael Schumacher. He would seek to become the greatest winner of crowns in the history of F1, where he is already the maximum in victories and poles, in addition to other marks.