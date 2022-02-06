Lakers fans lost patience and booed Russell Westbrook in the middle of the game against Knicks

During the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, Russell Westbrook was booed by local fans after a play.

with the team of Los Angeles Lakers trained in a key stage of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)where they have to win a lot to come back from a bad first half, patience is dwindling and the fans can be ruthless.

That was what happened on Saturday night in the match at the Crypto.com Arena against New York Knickswhere fans let loose and booed Russell Westbrookwho has long been targeted by critics due to his weak performance.

Fortunately for him, this will not happen to majors, since the victory was Lebron James and company for 122 to 115 in a tight overtime finish. But that doesn’t take away from people’s reaction when Russ had the ball and the fact that he is the one rumored to come out in a possible trade.

Video: Lakers fans boo Russell Westbrook

Westbrook had a bad game of 5 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, where the patience of the fans ran out, first, in the second quarter after missing a backboard shot all aloneand then, begging him not to shoot three in the fourth quarter. Both times the discontent with the base was noted, they booed him and denied him the shot.