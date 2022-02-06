Kylie Jenner speaks about the tragedy at the Festival of her partner, Travis Scott | Present

This has not been a good weekend for the clan kardashian. Much less so for the families of the eight who died at the concert in Travis Scott, the couple of the little one of the clan, Kylie Jenner.

There was a desire to see him live in his homeland, Houston. Last year its Astroworld Festival had to be suspended due to the pandemic. But this year he decided to bring it back. One hundred thousand tickets for the two days were sold in just half an hour that it lasted

He was the organizer and the star dish. What he could not imagine when he went on stage is that the night was going to turn into a nightmare. All started when there was an avalanche among the public that resulted in eight deaths of attendees between 14 and 27 years. Another 17 had to be transferred to the hospital where 11 of them went into cardiac arrest.

Among those hospitalized is a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition. A tragedy that must be investigated and that has generated a lot of outrage in the United States because the rapper did not stop the concert instantly.

Travis Scott pronounces

“I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night.. My prayers are with the families and all those affected by what happened at Atroworld Festival,” Scott said in a tweet.

“The Houston Police Department has my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.. Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. I love you all,” he continued.

Kylie’s words

The next day it was his girl who spoke through her stories. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who lost their lives, was injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.”, he began expressing.

And she doesn’t forget her boy and how bad he is having it. “Also to Travis, who I know cares deeply about his Houston fans. I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news broke after. If he had known, he would not have continued filming or acting. I send my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and I will be praying for the healing of all those who have been affected, “he concluded.

She, pregnant with the couple’s second baby, attended the concert with her firstborn, Stormy. They were only a few meters from where it all happened. Some hypotheses suggest that someone was injecting drugs among the public and that as a result of that the avalanche originated, but it is still being investigated.

At the moment, in social networks they are receiving a barrage of criticism for his reaction to what happened. They blame him for continuing to record while the ambulance moved the wounded while his boy continued singing.

kylie jenner disabled comments on her posts after people started shitting her for uploading videos of when the ambulance arrived and did nothing 💀 — fiore ✿ (@lei_fiorira) November 6, 2021 between the stories of the kylie jenner with the ambulance in the background and the video of the other doing the robot while a person died… pure black mirror. What a grotesque. https://t.co/LG6g650Rpt – nerea 🚀💫 (@Yuliibi) November 7, 2021 *Kylie Jenner watching her husband’s fans convulse* pic.twitter.com/gUatat4B8W — Angelica Lopez (@EdithAngelicaLM) November 7, 2021 Kylie literally shared this about him #ASTROWORLDFest, and instead of going out to apologize, the very cowardly eliminated him.

Can we already cancel or start ignoring Kylie Jenner? pic.twitter.com/SCqeP5xKbC – covidmas is coming 🎄 (@hollytatewood) November 6, 2021 Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner kept uploading stories from the concert as if nothing happened while people were dying even when a girl from the audience had gotten on stage to ask them to please stop because there was a stampede? how heavy everything. EAT THE RICH. — 🍒 (@xchileann) November 6, 2021

A tragedy that we hope will not be repeated.