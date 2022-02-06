Kourtney Kardashian shares what she does to avoid wrinkles, she injects plasma | Photo: Special

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney Kardashian shares on social networks the way in which she eliminates all kinds of wrinkles on the skin of her face, and that is that the daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian plasma is injected.

Surely on more than one occasion you have heard that about injecting plasma, some people for the simple fact that it is a aesthetic intervention with syringes and needles say no to treatment, but let’s find out what their Benefits.

Kourtney Kardashian also realizes that she cares for the daughters of her future husband Travis Barker as if they were his own daughters, a beautiful family has been consolidated and it is that the sister of Kim and Khloé Kardashian shares that she attended her plasma session with Aitana de la Hoya.

Both underwent plasma injections, so they shared it on their social networks such as Instagramwhere the daughter of Mexican-American boxer Óscar de la Hoya tagged Kourtney Kardashian.

But to all this, what is the injection of plasma, because it is a blood draw of the person, who is subjected to a process of centrifugation in order to separate blood cells from plasma.

By injecting the plasma, it is possible that the skin of the face improves considerably, improves blood circulation, which makes the skin look bright. no wrinkles or expression linesif you are very young, like Aitana de la Hoya, then it is a prevention method.

The plasma is rich in plateletswhat it does when injected is to increase the thickness of the superficial layer of the skin, which improves the appearance immediately, and this is confirmed by the sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who poses like a model.

People who undergo plasma sessions allow your body to take advantage of the production of collagen and elastin to give better results on the skin, it is a bit painful because it is pricked several times.

Even plasma is an effective method for fade stretch marks and scarsso after a few sessions you can boast a much smoother and more luminous skin, also fades spots and acne marks.