Khloé Kardashian shares a walk with her daughter True to deny rumors of alleged depression

Khloe Kardashian has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, after the second infidelity of tristan thompsonand given this fact, various rumors have begun to emerge that suggest that the youngest of the Kardashian is going through a moment of sadness and depression.

A few days ago, they started circulate photos of Khloé Kardashian in which he appeared with a worried look while giving a walk with his daughter True Y his niece Dreamdaughter of his brother Rob Kardashian.

after those paparazzi photosit seems that the member of the most controversial clan, wants to make it clear that she is better than ever and her greatest support is the company of her little girl, because through Instagram she shared a photograph of that walk, but showing an imposing attitude (and fabulous )

To accompany the post, he wrote: “me and my babies”as well as pointing out the brand to which the garments of her casual and comfortable look belonged.

Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Better Off Without Tristan Thompson

After what tristan thompson confirm his paternity Khloé Kardashian has been in the crosshairsHowever, the youngest of the Kardashians seems to be better than ever, and she does it through her Instagram posts, recently for reaching 216 million followers on Instagram.