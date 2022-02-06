Khloé Kardashian adopted a look that is all the rage – Revista Para Ti

It is about the Bob cut and an ash blonde coloration with the balayage technique. Do you dare to use it?

If we talk about the clan kardashian we are talking about fashion and one of our favorites is Khloe Kardashianbecause for some time the famous has surprised us with her multifaceted hair, so we are inspired by her look to wear it this season.

Photo: IG

Do you want a refresh for your image? That ash blonde dye is perfect for you, because in addition to combining very well with darker hair, it will also give light to your face and a lot of structure to your jaw. You will be surprised how flattering this proposal is!

Through social networks, the businesswoman has shared her radical and sporadic changes in her hair, however, one of our favorites is the bob balayage which he wore some time ago. In the photograph it is seen with a straight cut, at the height of the jaw and an ash blonde gradient that proves how good this color looks on tanned skin.

This idea, in addition to slimming your face, hiding the double chin and framing your face, also gives you a youthful, fun vibe. One of the best looks we’ve seen her in!

How is the Bob balayage haircut?

This combo has been the favorite of some celebrities for a few months now as it fuses two of the spoiled trends in hair; Bob haircut and balayage highlights. This look has conquered all the movement and dimension that it gives to the hair, in addition to the fact that it looks great with all faces or hair tones.

So now you know, give your hair a new style with this idea that will steal your heart. You, would you try the bob balayage in the style of Khloe Kardashian?

It may interest you: