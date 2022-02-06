Kendall Jenner captivates with midi dresses in the Michael Kors campaign

Some months later, and on his official Instagram page, Michael Kors has shared part of the new campaign starring Kendall Jenner and photographed by the duo, Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, in a cinematographic homage to the great metropolis where it all began for the New York designer in 1981.

Kendall Jenner in the Michael Kors campaign. Inez & Vinoodh.

caressing the trends in dresses for 2022to Kendall she is seen wearing a midi-dress entirely covered in sequins, simple straps and a wavy finish capable of providing a halo of fluidity to the consummation of the outfit.

Another of the dresses protagonists reveals the sophisticated side of the white color and the midi extension, which, together with high-heeled shoes in a skin tone and a thin belt, as seen in the photograph with the styling of Carlos Nazario, reveals an undoubted nod to the elegance.

The first reason to make us a elegant midi dress in the closet, which may or may not be governed by today’s most outstanding bets, is the versatility it gives us when we have to orchestrate a look formidable.

And especially the second dress she wears Kendall Jennerresults in a more than suggestive design to assemble with high-heeled shoes, ballerinas, mary jane and also moccasins, either in the summer season that is about to happen or, due to its timeless dose, in the years to come.