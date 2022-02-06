Kendall Jenner, accused of cultural appropriation when presenting her brand of tequila | People

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has set social networks on fire by presenting 818, the brand of tequila that has been produced in Jalisco since anonymity. “For almost 4 years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila”, he has communicated to his more than 152 million followers on Instagram. Jenner has explained that to build this project he has participated in dozens of blind tastings, traveled to the distillery on the Mexican coast and participated in global tasting contests without revealing his name, winning some prizes in 2020. However, Internet users they accuse of appropriating Mexican culture with a much more expensive tequila than the traditional ones produced in Mexico.

Kendall Jenner is the fifth of Kris Jenner’s six children. After the four she had with her first husband, Robert Kardashian (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob), Kenny, as she is affectionately called, is the older of the two (Kylie is 20 months younger) she had with Caitlyn, before Bruce, Jenner. At just 25 years old, she has paraded on the most sought-after catwalks in the fashion industry, such as Marc Jacobs in New York or for Chanel in Paris. Away from the spotlight reality show who catapulted her family into one of the most media clans in the US, Kendall is the richest of her sisters and the most Googled model in the world. It has been on Instagram, the platform that both she and her sisters use to advertise their lives and professional projects, where she sowed the suspicion of her followers by posting vacation photos at a luxurious resort on the Careyes coast, on the south coast of Jalisco, instead of the family’s favorite destination in Punta Mita, Nayarit.

From this paradisiacal complex of three houses, Jenner visited the distilleries where he has worked since he was 21 years old to create 818. The brand has three different tequilas: reposado, añejo and blanco. The international awards for this distillate, the World Tequila Awards, awarded it the first prize in the category of best reposados ​​of 2020 and it won the bronze prize in the category of añejos. It also received the white tequila innovation award from the SIP Awards, the international competition for spirits consumers. The tasting notes point to a tequila with “earthy nose hinting at pecan tart, sweet potato and caramel. A sweet, smoky body with some influence from oak, vanilla, and more sweetness on the finish as the cinnamon ice cream rolls in.”

More information

When announcing it through an Instagram video, in which the model is seen describing two tequilas as “stronger” and “less strong”, some users have commented on the “colonizing” attitude of the model and have indicated that it appropriates of the Mexican culture. Many point out that the photos Jenner uploads show her drinking tequila with ice instead of just as Mexicans traditionally do. In addition, they invite the audience to consume the local tequila produced by Mexican families and companies that, unlike Jenner’s—which when it goes on sale will cost around $60 a bottle—is much cheaper and supports the local economy.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country