Keith Thurman returns with victory over Mario Barrios by unanimous decision

Hit Stats HITS THURMAN NEIGHBORHOODS Total connected 181 105 Total released 665 492 Percentage 27% twenty-one% connected jabs 46 23 jabs thrown 381 254 Percentage 12% 9% connected power 135 82 power thrown 284 238 Percentage 48% 35% — Courtesy of CompuBox

Fighting for the first time in 31 months, Keith Thurman looked great in a unanimous decision victory over Marios Barrios on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The judges gave scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 117-111 for Thurman, who rated his performance “C+, B-.”

The former unified welterweight champion hurt Barrios on several occasions, but never scored a knockdown. Efforts to finish Barrios were complicated by the size of the gloves: Barrios would not agree to fight in eight-ounce gloves, opting instead for 10-ounce ones.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

The fight was Thurman’s first since a July 2019 split decision loss to future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao. Thurman subsequently underwent surgery on his left hand.

He bruised one of the knuckles on that hand, he said, after landing a left uppercut on Saturday.

“We shake it, [pero] we couldn’t knock him down and get him out,” Thurman said. “… I want the belts, I want the champions. Who’s willing to send the contract to Keith Thurman, come on baby.”