Keanu Reeves overcame the tragic death of his partner with a new love

Keanu Reeves is a notable actor, popular, with meanders in his film career, who has returned to the present with his recent premiere, Matrix Resurrections. He has led a complicated existence, with misfortunes that he endured with his best spirit, the worst when his wife died in a tragic car accident. Another was before, when they lost the baby they were expecting. Not to mention also his painful childhood, with a drug addict father.

Born in Beirut (Lebanon) on September 2, 1964, he is an actor, film director, producer, singer and musician. His mother, Patricia Taylor, was a costume designer, of English nationality; her father, American, from Hawaii, with Chinese ancestry. This unstable guy, with a bad life, a heroin dealer, who abandoned his family. Keanu was only three years old, so the father’s memories of him at that time are confused. Adolescent, at thirteen he saw his father for the last time. So, his mother made the decision to make a living by going to dance in a nightclub, with little clothes, as a “stripper”. She moved to Sydney, marrying again: a theater director, in 1970, divorcing a year later. And in 1976 she joined a rock music impresario. Again, in 1980, she repeated the divorce. In those intervening years, she gave the impression that she wanted nothing or little to know about his son. Keanu, in fact, was raised, educated by his grandparents and some nannies. It is not difficult to conclude that the future actor carried within himself the sorrow for that absence of their parents when he might need them most.

With her co-star Ana de Armas | Archive

There are some biographies that claim he suffers, or suffered, the so-called “Asperger’s disease” which consists of a complicated mental disorder with other ramifications. If so, he must have overcome it because of his artistic activity, summarized over thirty-seven years in around seventy films. Speed It was his big international launch. Her co-star, Sandra Bullock, so dynamic, happy, talkative, fell in love with Keanu outside the set, but he only had a friendship with her, without a bed in between. They still maintain that relationship after almost thirty years have passed.

Yes Speed It provided Keanu Reeves with great notoriety, there are two sequels that have made him an idol on the screen; for adults and children. I mean the series Matrix and of John Wick. Action cinema. And there you have him practicing kung-fu still. Matrix Resurrections combine that wrestling practice with a love story. Convoluted plot, the coexistence of two worlds, one real, the other artificial. Keanu has become Neo again, an icon already. Pure science fiction that, regardless of what the critics say, works at the box office. There have been four film deliveries so far. It started in 1999, with the Wachowski sisters financing what was going to be a saga. Now the producer, Lana Wachowski, did not hesitate to risk a good handful of dollars to finance Matrix Resurrections, in the confidence that it will at least double the profits. Filming took place between Los Angeles and Berlin, in times of pandemic. In the German capital, everything happened in the same mythical studios where in 1920 it was filmed The cabinet of doctor Caligari and in 1927 metropolis.

Finished for the moment the sequel to MatrixKeanu had to lead again another installment, the fourth, of John Wick. TO Keanu Reeves le love both productions, this one and that one, I couldn’t tell which one I prefer. Being an elite assassin certainly gives you an adrenaline rush. Paying homage, perhaps, to the legendary Bruce Lee in the same way, it is an incentive for Keanu, exhibiting his good dispositions with kung-fu exercises. For which it is evident that he has to be in top shape, after visiting a gym every day, or practicing on his own at home. Because he is an active guy, who likes to ride a motorcycle, not in vain co-owner of a company that builds and tunes classic motorcycles. He founded the film production company Company Films. He put voices to animated films, case of ToyStory. He made his debut behind the camera in 2013, with The power of Tai Chi, which was not very lucky: it flopped at the box office and was ignored by critics. But Keanu is a man who does not shy away from difficulties. He thinks that in Europe they admire him more than in the United States. He is not obsessed with being a Hollywood idol. He also tried not to get stuck only in his interpretations of Matrix Y John Wick: we saw it in Dangerous friendships, for example, and in the version of dracula Directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It was then that he had a relationship for several months with the daughter of the controversial director and producer of the long beards, Sofía Coppola, who “snuck in” for the heartthrob; but they separated in 1982.

Although he has embodied most of his appearances on the screen as violent characters, between demons and “killing machines”, it turns out that Keanu Reeves is a leisurely, simple man with a discreet life, who in the few interviews he grants speaks justly, is somewhat introverted and does not usually cause scandals. She was awarded one of hers, which turned out to be false: that of having married a music industry magnate, David Geffen, by the Hebrew rite, notoriously homosexual. Keanu, when verifying that this “fake news” as it is now fashionable to point out, news or events that are untrue, had been published in half the world, did not flinch. When asked by journalists, he said: “There is nothing wrong with being gay.” This fueled the species that he was. Or at least bisexual. Matter on which the interested party has never referred. Of which it is remembered that already in 1984 he performed a play, wolfboy, in which he shamelessly kissed his opponent. This naturally proves nothing; actors are used to having sexual encounters with those of their own nature, without this proving that they are not “straight”. The case of our great José Sacristán in the film comes to mind. Deputy. And the one in Chinchón is not exactly one of “those on the opposite sidewalk.” But since Keanu is discreet and does not usually talk about his private life, he sometimes generates suspicious comments about his private life. Remember, if not, the great friendship he had with River Phoenix (brother of Joaquín, the one from “Joker”), who assumed the role of a drug addict in the film My private Idaho. His addictions to substances of all kinds outside the filming would lead to an early death. River was attracted to Keanu. He never specified whether there was more than mutual admiration between them. The truth is that the disappearance of the unfortunate actor was a blow to Reeves.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant | gtres

Naturally, he was credited with romances with many actresses. We do not mention those that for these payments are absolutely unknown. Apart from those previously mentioned, it is said that the stunning blonde Charlize Theronof strong genius (and if not, ask the presenter of the anthill, Pablo Motos, who had “a grip” with her), maintained a lot of physical closeness with Keanu. Too Diane Keaton She was interested in him for a while. But since he doesn’t comment on his “flirts”, we continue to stay “in albis” in this love field.

What he has never been able to remove from his memory is the memory of Jennifer Syme, whom she married in 1998. She was director David Lynch’s personal assistant. When the couple was expecting a girl, Ava Archer, was born, at eight months, dead. Terrible event for both. The mother began to drink, to get carried away by drugs in the vain attempt to forget her misfortune; she was taking antidepressant pills. Keanu Reeves He couldn’t take this situation anymore, of course he was also very affected. And he separated from Jennifer. Tension, pain, rupture never wanted in spite of everything by the afflicted gallant. Shortly thereafter, on April 2, 2001, she crashed the car she was driving on a Los Angeles highway. Naturally, at the funeral, there was Keanu. Without her being able to contain her tears. His union with the unfortunate woman had lasted barely two years.

The personal tragedy of Keanu Reeves was waning, little by little. Until meeting a creative cartoonist, Alexandra GrantCalifornian, who illustrated the book Ode to Happiness, written by the actor The meeting between the two emerged in 2011. They would not make their relationship public until 2019. His new love has managed to get along in every way with Keanu.