Kate Winslet talks about how she met Leonardo DiCaprio and sends a hint to James Cameron

The premiere of ‘Titanic’ has already turned 25 years old, that is, a quarter of a century. One of the highest-grossing and successful films in history, and the one that is still being talked about today, being considered a masterpiece. James Cameron directed the ‘film’ masterfully, and the interpretation of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio was, according to critics, simply perfect. For that reason, the final result was unbeatable.

One of the great keys to the good result was the great relationship between Winslet and DiCaprio, who even today reveal their good harmony and their great friendship. At the time they met, they were young people of just over 20 years old, and now, already facing 50, they continue to show their complicity and fraternity. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, they spent almost three years without being able to see each other in person.

Fortunately, they recently met again in Los Angeles, as Kate explained to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’. “I couldn’t stop crying… I’ve known him for half my life! We haven’t had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other. He is my great friend, a close friend. We are united for life ”explained the actress, referring to her expected reunion with the 47-year-old artist.

Winslet has also revealed how they met, during the filming of ‘Titanic’, and dropped a hint to James Cameron, stating that Di Caprio had many more days off than she did. She remembers those days with great nostalgia, and affirms that it was during the love scenes when they gained confidence, and when they had the best time, thanks to the constant jokes they made. Of course, he has stressed that nothing has ever happened between them, and that is one of the keys to their friendship.

Kate Winslet/Agency

As much as there has been talk and speculation about a possible romance between the protagonists of ‘Titanic’, the reality is very different. And, in case it has happened, they keep it a secret.

What is clear is that they are great friends and will never stop being.