Kareena Kapoor refuses to take off her mask as she poses for the paparazzi with Amrita Arora at her son’s birthday party. Clock

Actress Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, and her best friend Amrita Arora got together for dinner once again. Karisma’s children, Samaira Kapoor, and her son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, also joined her.

On Friday, Amrtita and her husband, businessman Shakeel Ladak, celebrated their son Azaan Ladak’s 12th birthday. Kareena, Karisma and her children also attended the birthday party at Bandra’s Mizu Japanese restaurant.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kareena, Amrita and Samaira can be seen leaving the restaurant. It seemed that Amrita and Samaira came to see off Kareena, who left the restaurant after posing for photos. A paparazzi was heard asking Kareena to take her mask off, but she didn’t.

One person commented on the video: “How can you ask someone to take off their mask? Do not be crazy. Another pointed out how Kareena and her girl gang are often seen at the Japanese restaurant. The person commented, “Is Mizu her favorite restaurant? Humesha wahan he dikhte hain zada (Is Mizu your favorite restaurant? You see them there quite often).

In another video, Karisma was seen leaving the restaurant with her children, Samaira and Kiaan. Karisma then posed for the camera.

Kareena was last seen on Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Its release is scheduled for April 14, 2022.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Fardeen Khan’s film Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She was later seen in movies like Awara Paagal Deewana, Girlfriend, Golmaal Returns, Kambakkht Ishq and many more. Amrita was last seen on the Star Plus TV show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, in which she played the role of Dhami.