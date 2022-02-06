https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220130/johnny-depp-launches-an-nft-project-that-includes-paintings-painted-by-himself-1120931331.html

Johnny Depp launches an NFT project that includes pictures painted by himself

Johnny Depp launches an NFT project that includes pictures painted by himself

The American actor has once again proven to be multifaceted, now he has launched a collection of non-fungible ‘tokens’ (NFT), called ‘Never Fear… 01.30.2022, Sputnik World

2022-01-30T21:10+0000

2022-01-30T21:10+0000

2022-01-30T21:10+0000

Lifestyle

🎭 art and culture

johnny depp

👤 people

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105959/37/1059593779_0:242:2800:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_daa39c63e780362711a2ecffdbc6f9f0.jpg

Among the NFTs are Depp’s self-portraits, portraits of celebrities such as Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor and other characters. As well as unpublished portraits of those closest to him such as his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, his late dog Mooh and the fictional character Bunnyman created by his son. Shortly after the actor presented Never Fear Truth, it caused a stir in the community from NFT, the buzz was such that several people wanted a Depp artwork. “What a crazy day since the launch of #NeverFearTruth, over 35,000 of you have joined our Discord community and the world press broke the story how we broke Discord. This is what it’s all about: bringing people together and breaking the internet while we’re at it,” the project team tweeted. Depp has also launched a fan art contest to get whitelisted, announcing a winner each day . For many fans, Depp’s artistic abilities came as a great surprise, as the actor himself acknowledged that although he “has painted for many years”, he had never shown it to the world. But now, Depp says, is a good time to “embrace the fear” and “show it.” “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. Nobody should ever limit themselves,” the actor said of Depp’s artistic facet has especially shocked those who took his side after the scandal surrounding the accusations of abuse and mistreatment denounced by his ex-partner, Amber Heard, something that Depp has denied and challenged legally. However, a UK court decided to side with Heard, dismissing Depp’s libel case. According to the actor’s lawyers, he was deprived of a fair trial and will appeal the decision. Depp’s legal battle will continue in April 2022, with Heard facing a $50 million defamation lawsuit.

https://world.sputniknews.com/20210923/johnny-depp-cancelation-culture-is-out-of-control-1116344078.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105959/37/1059593779_28:0:2772:2058_1920x0_80_0_0_1e466bc73a6d37481267436e33b45ae9.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

🎭 arts and culture, johnny depp, 👤 people