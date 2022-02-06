John Cena entered “a strange depression” when losing weight

John Cena has discovered the yoga past the age of 40 and despite certain concerns about how fast you were losing weight he does not plan to lose his new routine.

John Cena has become a well-known actor after his jump from the show of the wrestling (WWE) to film and television. At 44 years old, the actor can boast of maintaining the figure of a fighter that opened the doors of the big screen for him, but the reality is that he had to go through a moment of resignation that made him rethink his life.

One of the last films in which John Cena has worked has been ‘Project X-Traction’. Share the spotlight with the Hong Konger Jackie Chan and entered the project thanks to the resignation of Sylvester Stallone. But she never thought that this opportunity would change his mind.

As revealed by the actor ‘The Suicide Squad’, during filming she began practicing yoga with Jackie Chan. He had to improve your flexibility and lose weight For the film, he achieved both goals. However, something wasn’t right about a man who had forged his physique as a bodybuilder.

“I went there (China) to train with him (Jackie Chan) for about three months and they stretched me out like jelly. I immediately lost 9 kilos, which was very difficult for me. I even fell into a weird depression because it was like ‘‘I’m losing everything I’ve worked for for 30 years!’“John Cena acknowledged in a recent interview in the US version of GQ magazine.

John Cena had built his muscles in the gym to step into the WWE wrestling ring and to embody characters where the body was important. He had gained muscles and saw that what he had achieved by working for many years was fading rather quickly.

However, it was worth it. the actor of ‘The Peacemaker’ (HBO Max) She has recognized that since she started with yoga, she has not only achieved physical benefits, but has also strengthened her connection between body and mind. “If I had something in my mental load on the way to the gym, it’s gone when I leave”has confessed.

Curiously, it seems that the protagonist of ‘extreme pursuit’ he has also gained height because he is able to stretch better. It’s not a matter of magic, but he no longer carries his shoulders forward, he can walk with his head up and his body is not shrunken. With it have come other physical benefits as well. “I began to walk taller, I began to have less pain, to be more flexible and that experience changed my life in many ways, and it taught me the value of making sure your body moves well.”

