Jennifer Aniston receives praise from the technical team in her new movie

Agencies / The Voice of Michoacán

While for some celebrities the nominations and award ceremonies are everything, for others what their own scene partners can say is worth much more, and in the case of Jennifer Aniston she achieved one of the most complex and least common things within a production: earning applause from the filming crew.

This feat occurred at the end of one of the scenes in which he appears in “Muerder Mystery 2”, the tape in which a few weeks ago he was seen recording with Adam Sandler. Aniston is in Waikiki, Hawaii and at the end of her scene it was so impressive to see her that the entire team responded with cheers and emotion.

Just days shy of her 53rd birthday, Jen looks stunning and continues to break barriers in the entertainment industry. However, she is not only talked about because of her talent and her beauty, but also because of the hope that some of her fans hold that she will someday get back together with Brad Pitt.

This week, those in love with the couple who dominated the red carpets in the 90s got a pleasant surprise, when Jen shared a scene from “Meet Joe Black” on Instagram, where Brad and Anthony Hopkins shared a scene and there was a dialogue about love. and passion. Although the actress did not give any explanation, any closeness between her and her first husband is enough for everyone to lose sight of the fact that they have been separated for 16 years.