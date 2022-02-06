Jennifer Aniston is one of the most spectacular creations of this pet groomer

Jennifer Aniston’s haircut in the series “Friends” was one of the most sought after styles in all hair salons in the world in the late 90s and early 2000s. “El Rachel” was the style that everyone was looking for to look like the iconic actress.

It is a voluminous mane with many layers, some blonde highlights and styled with the hair dryer to shape the ends. Jennifer Aniston’s hair look has been so famous that a dog groomer has adopted the style of Brad Pitt’s ex to style her adorable pets.

Holly Evans, a 32-year-old English woman, can spend hours grooming her 3-year-old puppies Baxter and 1-year-old Binkie in the style of actress Jennifer Aniston. Evans says his dog hair allows him to recreate just about any celebrity look, but his favorite is Aniston and Jennifer Grey’s style.

The English Show Cocker Spaniels, residents of East Mids, Nottingham, have gone viral on social media for the various hairstyles their owner gives them. Also, Holly Evans indicates that her pets love to be combed by her. “My dogs are so nice that they don’t mind me brushing them once in a while,” Evans said.

In a video published on her social networks, you can see how the young English woman combs her dogs in a fun way, recreating Aniston’s “Rachel”, adding some accessories such as sunglasses to achieve a complete celebrity look.

The artist has not yet reacted to the viral video of the puppies with her hairstyle, but she will surely be delighted with the adorable furry ones, since the actress is an animal lover, to the point that a few months ago she associated with Invisible Universe, a tech startup that allowed him to create a virtual pet inspired by his pet Clyde.

Jennifer’s virtual dog will be present on TikTok and Instagram, and his name is Clydeo. The artist is so excited about this new project that she has already used the image of Clydeo to make a video of her doing Yoga with this peculiar “virtual pet”. The actress used the locations of her own mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, to add a personal touch to this innovative experiment.

Invisible Universe has designed virtual pets for Serena Williams, the D’Amelio sisters, Will Smith, and Karlie Kloss’ robot Kayda. However, Jennifer Aniston didn’t want just any pet, she wanted her own digitized dog. For this reason, the startup’s designers headed to Aniston’s house to capture the best moments of her dog Clyde, making the virtual pet an exact representation of the actress’s puppy. The company’s writers designed Clydeo’s personality and created an Instagram account that already has more than 40,000 followers, since Jennifer Aniston is the one in charge of interacting with the followers of her new pet.