Jennifer Aniston felt ugly for years because of this woman

At 52, Jennifer Aniston is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. The actress has been a beauty and style icon since the ’90s, when she played the unforgettable Rachel Green on the television series “Friends.”

The American has been the star of successful movies and has been on all the covers of the most exclusive fashion magazines, so no one would imagine that The actress had self-esteem issues. Surprisingly they were caused by his own mother: Nancy Dow, with whom she was estranged for years, until shortly before her death, in 2016.

“My mother was the main culprit for my insecurities, He always made me feel like I was an ugly girl. She was perfect and beautiful, but I wasn’t. she wasn’t the model girl i expected… This little girl just wanted to be loved by a mother who was too busy with things that didn’t matter at all,” the actress revealed to “The Hollywood Reporter.”

“I wasn’t smart enough for her either, I didn’t do well in school and I also had dyslexia, everything was wrong… She was (her mother) a model, beautiful, impressive. I never was,” said the actress.

Also, when Jen rose to fame, her mother smeared her in the worst way. Without the With the consent of her daughter, she wrote a book that recounted part of the life of the actress and details that she did not want to come to light.

This caused a great fury in the interpreter of “They say around there”, so she stopped talking to her mother for years and he did not invite her to his wedding with actor Brad Pitt.

And it was just the actor who caused them to smooth things over, but he did it in the worst way: when the actor from “Interview with the Vampire” he cheated and left Jennifer for Angelina Jolie, she took refuge in her mother to comfort her heart.