Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, captured together from Hawaii

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler shoot Netflix sequel | AP

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler They were captured from some beaches, apparently the couple are preparing the new sequel for Netflix to the film “Mystery on Board 2” of which, literally, very little is known about the details of the shooting.

The “film actress“, Jennifer Aniston, and Adam Sandler have starred in such films as a “Wife of Lies” and “Murder Mystery”, a hit movie comedy which will now become a production for the Netflix platform.

Something unthinkable at some point, however, now the filming is underway and with it come the first images of the remembered actress of “friends“, along with the comedian as the “Spitz”.









The story introduces us to Nick (Sandler) a New York police officer and his wife, Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) in full partner wear.

To bring life back to this relationship and marriage, both undertake a dream vacation to Europe, however, a situation leads them to be accused of the cr1m3n of an elderly millionaire.

Reason why they must get to work to solve the d3l1to and clear their names, now the acclaimed film duo, the 52-year-old native of Sherman, Oaks, California, and the one born in Brooklyn, New York, will keep an eye on their fans to continue knowing more details of this production.

It is worth mentioning that the last film “Murder Mystery”, released in 2019, in which the also “Film director“, Jennifer Aniston, listed as the “executive producer”, exceeded 30 million households reached in just three days from its premiere.

It even appeared in the Top 10 of the most watched films, even surpassing “Red Notice”, starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

It would be a newspaper that would leak the first shots about Sander and the “Brad Pitt’s ex“, who in 1990 won worldwide recognition in the sitcom for playing “Rachel Green”, was captured in Oahu, Hawaii, along with the “screenwriter” and “film director”, in full filming.

Although the snapshots do not provide many details about the plot, they are already a clear indication that production is already underway. Likewise, it has also transpired that apparently, the locations will soon look for other scenarios.

So far, some remote date on which “Mystery on Board 2” could be released is unknown, but if the filming remains so constant, it could surely be one of the premieres arriving in 2023.