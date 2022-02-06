Jennifer Aniston: all the details about her beauty and fitness routine

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Eyebrows

Like many other stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Aniston go to the queen of eyebrows of Hollywood, Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, to keep brow arches in check. In an interview with fashionSoare compared the effects of his treatments to a ‘mini facelift’.

The makeup

The woman behind the light aniston makeup is Angela Levin, whose signature is natural glamour. Levin also works with everyone from Michelle Williams and Reese Witherspoon to Glenn Close.

The body

Like any other person who stays so slim, lithe and toned to the fifty years, Jennifer Aniston work hard to get that body. The good news is that she enjoys exercising, and has already said that she feels ‘really beautiful’ after to train‘because I’ve taken care of my body, my endorphins are going, my blood is pumping. I’m taking care of the one Body that I have’. For it, combines boxing, yoga and cardio, who practices at least 20 minutes each day, and has a treadmill, elliptical and spinning bikes at home. Finish off your workouts with an infrared sauna.

Her trainer, Leyon Azubuike, founder of the American boxing gym Gloveworx, also puts her to the test. Your sessions begin with a warm-up of 15 minutes that are enough to get the benefits of yoga, and include all kinds of exercises, from jumping rope to jumping jacks and a lot of core work: yes, those defined abs they are courtesy of many irons.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, www.vogue.co.uk