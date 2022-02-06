Jason Momoa’s participation in ‘Fast and Furious 10’, could have ruined Dwayne Johnson’s plan

Jason Momoa’s appearance in ‘Fast and Furious’ puts a stop to The Rock’s original plan for the Aquaman actor to appear in the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ franchise.

The casting of Jason Momoa as the ideal villain upsets the original plan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to bring Aquaman into the franchise. The growth of the popular franchise has allowed Universal to bring in top Hollywood stars to act in action movies.

Momoa’s decision to become part of the franchise is part of his path to stardom in Hollywood. After rising to fame as Khal Drogo on ‘Game of Thrones’, he was called upon to play Aquaman in the DCEU and his solo film grossed over $1 billion at the box office. However, the appearance of Jason Momoa in ‘Fast and Furious’ is not new news, since Dwayne Johnson originally wanted the actor for something different.

After its introduction in ‘Fast Five’Johnson began making plans for the spinoff of his character Luke Hobbs. Momoa was originally going to play Johnson’s brother, a role that ended up going to his real-life cousin Roman Reigns.

Jason Momoa’s participation in ‘Fast and Furious 10’ totally changes Johnson’s plans, since due to the fight between him and Vin Diesel, Momoa cannot participate in the next installment of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.

The alteration of The Rock’s plan for Momoa’s future in ‘Fast and Furious 10’ is evident, although it would not make sense since John Cena plays the secret brother of Dominic Toretto, Jacob. It would be very ironic if Momoa played another relative of Toretto, since that was Johnson’s plan. Whatever the case, Momoa’s involvement in the franchise is a great addition.