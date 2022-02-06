It is too early to resign: Javier Aguirre

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 05.02.2022





Rayados was eliminated in the first match of the Club World Cup and the critics went on the DT Javier Aguirrewho accepted failure for losing against Al-Ahlybut ensured that it’s not time to give up.

“I think that it’s early for that (resign), the League is there, we have played three games. not what we expectedbut I feel strong, it is an absolute failure, totally, but this continues, it is a team that competes. it was not a good nightbut it is not something that diverts us from the path we were on”, he declared.

The Basque commented that it affected them not to score a goal before the break after having 12 shots, 65 percent possession of the ball and ended up losing concentration with the goal of Mohamed Hani.

“It was not expected to arrive at half time at 0-0 when we had more chances, better possession. The goal dislocated us, we didn’t organize ourselves, we left spaces and it was difficult for us to straighten the team. A huge apology is offered to the fans. It’s time to put up with it, understand that it was a bad result and the League is here, we must not deviate, it was a failure, we accept it, there is always forcefulness and looking forward”, he added

Now scratched will have to play the duel for the fifth place, where he will go against the loser of the duel between Al Jazeera Y Al-Hilal.