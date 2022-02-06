Isabel Coixet speaks with Lydia Cacho: “The female stereotype works”

Related news

One afternoon I timidly wrote to Isabel Coixett –the film director whom I admire the most–, to ask her for an almost absurd favor. That she directed one of the chapters of a modest docu-series about women that I co-produced and whose script I wrote. Elizabeth told me: “I’m going to Madrid, let’s eat and see.”

I arrived at a small restaurant and there she was, smiling with that face of a girl who plans the conquest of an unknown planet. He poured me a glass of champagne and we began to eat delicacies from the sea brought to us by the chef, who in turn he looked at Coixet like someone who looks at a recently landed goddess. We talked as if we were two old friends, when we got to dessert she told me: “I’m going with you, I’m going to this project for you, I like your truth”.

It is probably one of the coolest and most authentic women i have ever metshe is inhabited by a tenderness that resembles sadness and the search for reasons to stay alive. Watching her work up close has been an unforgettable experience.

He has written and directed more than 25 films and series, she carries the camera on her shoulder and has received the most important awards in cinema, although from my point of view, Spain owes Isabel the recognition that the rest of the world has given her. She cares little, her passion is telling stories, eating well, working with her team of young women in her production company Miss Wasabi Films and spend time with their friends talking about living.

We do this interview while Isabel does the montage of his new documentary in Barcelona.

Question: Do you consider yourself a melancholy woman? There is something in your voice as a narrator that makes me think that you live with a kind of deep awareness, of the inner abyss that confronts you with life…

Answer: I am melancholic since my memory reaches. I already was when I was five years old when the balloons that my father gave me escaped me, I think I liked crying more when the balloon escaped than smiling while holding it in my hand. It is a way of being in the world and of going through life, appreciating the moments of sadness, loss, failure without relegating the moments of joy. that we melancholy can be happy!

Q: At what point in your youth did you know you were a feminist? Did you have any revelations?

“Since I was a child I was already a feminist”

A: I think that since I was a child I was already a feminist, I already realized that being a woman is not a bargain and it seemed deeply unfair to me. I remember seeing the movie when I was very young. isadora with Vanessa Redgrave, it was about the dancer Isadora Duncan. I remember that the film began with Isadora as a child burning her parents’ wedding certificate. I think at that moment I decided that I would never get married, that getting married was for the faint hearted and that I was not going to change my name to someone else’s, wear a white dress or do what was expected of me.

Q: You are a kind of archaeologist of human emotions, your films are intimate, but they are not feminine, that is, you manage to subtly break the structure of gender stereotypes, it seems that none, none of your characters surrender to the superficial Do you have any secrets as a writer for your female characters?

A: I work the female characters trying to capture all its contradictions, all its complexity, all its richness. For starters, I think the female characters are much more interesting than the male ones, women in general have to go a longer way than men to be themselvesThat alone makes them more fascinating. I try to capture the ambivalences of women, their way of juggling all the roles they have to play in life, which are many!

Q: On that same topic, How difficult is it to get the big production houses to understand that the lives of women portrayed on film are better if they break away from the Hollywood stereotype?

A: The problem is that the stereotype works. But the surprising thing and the good thing about this moment in which we live is that there is room for everyone: for the smug prototypes of Emily in Paris with their ridiculous and rude aspirations, superficiality and for characters like the one played by Kate Winslet the Mare of Easttown, without makeup or artifice. Both work and it is also the duty of the public to claim another class of references, which is about time.

Q: the second time i saw The secret Life of the words I wondered how you built the character of Hanna. The evolution of your characters turns violence into another character that inhabits them and regulates their lives. There is not a single common place in that story, I know that you studied the Balkan war in depth to be able to write this story, that you met the neurologist specializing in torture and that the conversations with the survivors left you wounded; I am interested in knowing what was the most complex in the writing and later in the direction How much do your characters hurt you while you follow them with the camera?

A: After the Balkan war I made a documentary there about an organization that treated women who had been tortured and raped, Hanna’s character is built from real testimonials from these women.

I remember that when I started writing the film the last thing I wanted was to talk about what I had seen, what I had heard, what I had felt, and yet I couldn’t get rid of it, it became an obsession for me. . And even though it wasn’t what I had envisioned in my original project, Hanna became the lead in the film.

“You always stay with the idea that you are appropriating their stories”

I remember as one of the most beautiful moments of my career the screening we did of the film in Sarajevo, together with the women who had inspired me, and seeing their reaction for me was the beginning of a great relief. As much as I would have asked their permission and told them what I was thinking of doing, you always have the idea that you are appropriating their stories. The truth is that I felt that they felt vindicated by the film, that it had somehow restored a dignity that war and history had taken from them, I will never forget those women.

Q: You have said that you have to live a long time to write stories that matter, that you always have many stories in your head, Since you were a child, did you make movies in your head when reading a book? How would you describe ten-year-old Isabel?

A: Me at 10 years old? Shy, myopic, hard-working, with an enormous sense of responsibility, very aware of the problems I saw in the world, in my environment, in my home. For my first communion they gave me an 8mm camera and I began to film, to observe people. Besides, what I liked most in the world was hiding to read, like now.

Q: Being hypersensitive is a double-edged sword, on the one hand, you manage to write and portray with a sensitivity that borders on sensitive purity, on the other hand, the world and its imbecility hurts you. How do you deal with attacks on social networks? Have you learned to ignore the aggression resulting from expressing your political views?

A: I think I have become quite impervious to attacks and criticism from the networking world, it takes a lot of work to block professional haters. It takes a lot of work to block professional haters. My next goal is not to have networks. That Zukermberg gets into his metaverse wherever he wants, but without me.

Q: If you had the political power to change two things in public culture policies in Spain, which would be?

A: Two things that I would ask of cultural policy… would be three: health money and love –smiles– and a change in the educational plans that would stimulate the appreciation of culture and to unhook teenagers from the phone.

Q: You started your career in the world of advertising, Did that give you an advantage when you entered fully into the film industry? How good are you at selling your own works?

A: I am a disaster selling my things and I always try to make that sale to other people. Advertising gave me ease with the camera, a sense of the structure of a shot, and many boards.

Q: Do you think that the cinema will fully recover from the blow that the pandemic has given it?

A: Honestly, I see it very difficult for the cinema to recover.

Q: A recent study carried out by the SGAE in 2021 reveals that women directors earn 19.6% less than men. You have an audible voice when it comes to calling out sexism in the industry, Do you think that one day women will achieve equal pay and creative opportunities and what will it take to make it happen?

A: I have been saying this for many years: that we don’t have to ask, we have to demand and we have to demand much more emphatically than we do. That nobody is going to give us anything, that we have to appropriate ourselves and take our place. Firmly and without being intimidated by the barrage of criticism and indignant voices, those male voices that are altered at the first opportunity.

Q: If the girl you were when you were twelve years old showed up to ask you for help, What advice would you give him to face life?

A: I’m not much given to giving advice, maybe a 12-year-old girl could give me some.

Isabel smiles almost always with the sad look that characterizes her. She is a woman who feels the world on her skin and daily resists sinking in the face of human tragedy, prefers to seek salvation by showing us the naked value of life, like her, without frills or makeup, authenticity seems to be the secret of her reason for live and create

