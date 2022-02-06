Instagram Angelina Jolie publishes a letter from a young Afghan asking for help: “I can’t go out or talk because I’m a woman” | Taliban | Eint | shows

Angelina Jolie made a powerful call on Instagram, with a publication made on Saturday, February 5, about the situation of women in Afghanistan, country located in central Asia that is currently governed under the Taliban regime, a political-religious movement.

In her role as Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Hollywood star shared the excerpt from the letter sent by a young Afghan woman recounting the atrocities experienced by women in her country.

What did the letter sent to Angelina Jolie say?

‘A young woman in Afghanistan sent me this letter. I am protecting her identity but she has not been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over,” Angelina Jolie wrote in the caption.

The letter reads: “I feel that women are not allowed to speak. (…) Their rights are taken away. A few weeks ago, when the Taliban arrested two women who raised their voices to call for our rights and freedom, I thought it was the end and maybe I wouldn’t be able to go out or even talk anymore because I’m a woman.”

5.2.2022 | Post by Angelina Jolie about the letter sent by a young Afghan woman. Photo: Capture Angelina Jolie/Instagram

Angelina Jolie pays tribute to activists disappeared by Taliban

In the carousel of images that the actress shared, the dates and names of the activists who were kidnapped and disappeared appear, such as Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, Zahra Mohammadi, and Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters.

Against this background, Angelina Jolie urged her more than 12 million followers on Instagram to “follow what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are taken from their homes at gunpoint and disappeared at night.”

“Please help make sure they are not forgotten,” she pleaded.