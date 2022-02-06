In Santos Laguna they paralyze Giovani dos Santos and worry all of Mexico

Rumors began to link Giovani dos Santos to Santos Laguna, but Pedro Caixinha’s latest statements paralyzed the former America.

The news of the return of Giovani dos Santos to football activity moved more than one follower of the Mexican star after being released from Club América and from Santos Laguna they referred to the rumors.

The offensive midfielder was surprised with the possibility of being part of a Liga MX club again, despite the fact that his job aspirations became one of the main obstacles to signing.

However, his possible new coach Pedro Caixinha referred to the rumors surrounding the possibility of having the services of the former LA Galaxy to replace Ayrton Preciado due to his serious injury in the Colombian National Team.

“According to the coherence that I always look for, it does not fit into this pattern that I was describing, at all. No one here spoke to me about that subject, so I would place it as a rumour”, assured the Portuguese strategist.

“The technical decision at this time is that we stay as we are because I think that with those younger people who have a lot of potential, I’ll give you two examples, Diego and Jordan who can have more minutes. If you have people at home with the potential and capacity that you can move forward and take advantage of, we are clear that we are going to do it from home”, he asserted.

Although the coach of the Warriors was blunt, the rumors still do not rule out the possibility of taking over the services of Giovani dos Santos before the end of February.