IMSS fails to buy 91% of medicines by 2022

Mexico.- The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) added another stumbling block in the purchase of medicines: it failed to stock up on the medicines it requires for the start of 2022.

The IMSS called for a tender because presumably a market investigation showed that there were enough suppliers, but in the express process that took place in 17 days -from November 23 to December 10-, it obtained only 9 percent of what it needed.

2021 was a chaotic year for procurement in the health sector, after the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) delayed for months to unburden what would be the annual consolidated purchase, much of which will now be used by 2022.

In February, the Insabi alerted all the dependencies that they had to guarantee on their own the supply of the first semester of the year, while for the second semester it made direct awards that totaled 31 thousand 574 million pesos, to cover more than 900 keys that did not assign the international body.

This time, the IMSS sought to acquire 73 million pieces of 158 medicines, vitamins and psychotropics but only managed to buy 6.5 million.

According to the bidding ruling, to which REFORMA had access, for 66 of the medicines it required, it did not even receive offers from pharmaceutical companies.

The IMSS required companies to distribute medicines throughout the country, not only in Mexico City, to deliver no later than December 31 -with the possibility of extending the deadlines-, and set maximum reference prices for 151 of the 158 codes.

The pieces requested in this contest were equivalent to 12.2 percent of the annual IMSS requirement of 599 million pieces, included in the consolidated purchase for 2022 of the sector, which is currently released by the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) and that will be ruled at the end of December.

Maypo Pharmaceuticals, one of the companies in the health sector criticized by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which has never been disqualified, was the second biggest winner, with contracts for up to 86 million pesos.

Proquigama, a relatively unknown distributor in national tenders, won 11 contracts for up to 108.5 million.