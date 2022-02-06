If you like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift or Beyonc, you can “attend” their concerts on Disney +

From the intimacy of Taylor Swift in a mythical New York studio, to Billie Eilish’s journey through the most emblematic parts of Los Angeles or Beyonc’s symbolic journey through the experiences of the black community. Let yourself be carried away by these three original Disney + musical proposals.

Billie Eilish: happier than ever

A love letter to Los Angeles is the subtitle of this original Disney+ documentary that turns Billie Eilish’s concert from her self-titled album into a fabulous cinematic experience. engraved on the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl, with the participation of the Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of Gustavo Dudamelthis film-concert, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, is a journey through Billie’s hometown and its most emblematic landscapes, including original animated passages.

Taylor Swift: Folklore

An intimate concert in which Taylor Swift performs the songs from her album Folklore (recorded remotely during the Covid confinement) while reeling off, between theme and theme, his creative process and talks about the meaning of each song. The atmosphere evokes the nostalgic spirit of this work, directed by Taylor Swift herself and filmed in the historic Long Pond studio, in the company of her co-producers, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, of The National.

Beyoncé: black is king

More than a concert, this film is a visual album in which the music seems to be part of a very powerful exercise in video art. Beyonce pays tribute to black families throughout time, recounting the adventures of a young king who discovers betrayal, love and his own identity. Based on the music from The Lion King: The Gift, it celebrates the black community and features guest artists like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and singers Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Zamong others.

