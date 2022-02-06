Hurricane Pamela heads for the coast of Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- At 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, the tropical storm pamela maintains its movement towards coasts of Sinaloaand it is expected that during the night of today it will increase the speed of its winds and become a category 1 hurricane again on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Its center was located approximately 165 kilometers (km) southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 275 km west-southwest of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h, gusts of 140 km/h and displacement towards the north-northeast at 19 km/h.

According to the analysis of the numerical models, Pamela would make landfall as a category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning between the municipalities of Elota and San Ignacio, in Sinaloa.

For this reason, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua), in coordination with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, maintains a prevention zone for hurricane effects from Bahía Tempehuaya to Escuinapa, Sinaloa, as well as prevention zone for tropical storm effects from Bahía Tempehuaya to Altata, Sinaloa, and from Escuinapa, Sinaloa, to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, including the Marías Islands.

It is forecast that during the night its cloud bands will cause intense rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa; very strong in Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Nayarit, Sonora; strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in Colima; wind gusts of 80 to 100 km/h with waves of 3 to 5 meters (m) in height on the coasts of Baja California Sur, Nayarit and Sinaloa, and gusts of 60 to 70 km/h with waves of 2 to 3 m in Jalisco coast.

The rainfall generated by the tropical cyclone could cause landslides, increase in the levels of rivers and streams, and overflows and floods in low-lying areas, for which the population is urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities. Maritime navigation in the vicinity of the system is called to take extreme precautions due to winds and waves off the coasts of the mentioned states.