How was the performance of the Barcelona reinforcements, Adama Traoré and Aubameyang?

Traoré and Aubameyang had their first minutes this season with Barcelona, ​​who put in a good performance by beating Atlético

SPAIN — Adama Traore Y Pierre Emerick Aubameyang they had a good performance in their debut with the Barcelonasince both were important for the culé squad to win 4-2 at the Camp Nou in a duel that was key for the fight for places in the general table of LaLiga.

I broughtwho arrived on loan with an option to buy for the remainder of the season, jumped as a starter in the scheme of Xavi and he was placed as a winger on the right, a band in which he did what he wanted.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his first minutes with Barcelona. Getty Images

The Spanish player immediately showed up and distributed an assist to Gaviwho finished off one of his centers with a header in what was the second Barça goal and with which they traced the score, for the time being.

Traoré faced, dribbled and repeatedly reached the bottom line, so it was a nightmare for Thomas Lemar Y Beautiful Mario, who suffered from his physical power and could barely stop him. In the same way, he made a good team with Dani Alves and Pedri.

It was at minute 61 when adama left the field of play and his place was left to aubameyangwho arrived just this week as a free agent and who will be the benchmark in the Blaugrana attack.

The Gabonese striker was placed as the only forward to allow the Colchoneros to worry about the attacker and not all to overflow in front in search of a tie or a possible comeback.

Although the minutes of ‘Auba’ were few, he was eager and contributed more to the defense, since Barca ceded control of the game a bit to Diego Simeone’s team, and the African supported in defensive tasks.

In this way, both Traoré and Aubameyang had a winning debut with the Barcelona.