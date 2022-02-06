How to use and take advantage of the new Twitter “Dislike” button

Twitter started testing on iOS new options for users to vote on the relevance of a response (Photo: Twitter)

Since the middle of last year Twitter reported that it was testing the “downvotes” or “dislike” option to indicate low relevance of a response or topic. Initially it was for users with iOS devices and now it will go to its second stage.

This tool that many were waiting for to make toxic comments -which abound in the social network- were not relevant, it will finally be reaching all over the world.

Although it took more than half a year to hear about this tool again, finally Twitter revealed that the next test will be extended to more users worldwide on different operating systems. However, it still won’t be an option for everyone.

“We learned a lot about the types of answers that don’t seem relevant and we’re expanding this test – more of you on the web and soon iOS and Android will have the option to use the answer downvote option.”

Twitter logo (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo)

Twitter reiterated that in this second phase of testing with more users the votes will still not be public but it will help you to know the content that people prefer to see.

As stated, the “dislike” option was used mainly by users who considered that the replies or answers were offensive, irrelevant or both. It has also been used to inform about content that they do not want to see.

Test participants have agreed that this feature helps raise the quality of conversations on Twitter, which are known among users as the most “toxic” of all social networks.

Although they will not reach all users, those who are lucky enough to receive the update will be able to see that now in the tweets there is a new button that is equal to a arrow pointing down.

What it looks like and the purpose of the new function (Photo: Twitter)

Similar to “Like” that when pressed Twitter colors the heart red, pressing “I don’t like” the arrow will turn yellow. Its use is simple and intuitive and its objective is that the comments of haters or little useful lose strength.

However, when testing ends and it becomes more widespread, the tool could be “double-edged” as users could trick the algorithm by “Dislike” positive or relevant comments.

Some believe that something similar to what was experienced on YouTube, where they were organized, may possibly occur. campaigns to harass or boycott content through downvotes. After that, the platform definitively removed the option, since it was used to fuel hateespecially small channels.

It should be noted that Twitter has clarified that although there is a button to indicate that a response is not relevant to the conversation, it is not a button to indicate “I don’t like it”, although many already identify it that way.

Twitter logo on a wall. (photo: La Fresca FM)

A few months ago, Twitter announced that it was developing a feature that would allow sharing messages only with select users. A feature very similar to the “Best Friends” of Instagram seems to be progressing rapidly.

At least that’s what the developers of XDAwho have access to the internal code of the APKsas well as the developer Alessandro Paluzzi. This feature, formerly known as “trusted friends”, It will be called Twitter Flock and will offer slightly different functionality than Instagram.

KEEP READING:

The ABC of the metaverse: what it is, how to use it, what I need to be in it and much more

Leaked: Apple will launch the first iPhone SE with 5G

New controversy for Spotify and Joe Rogan; Several podcasts disappeared for no reason