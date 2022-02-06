Find out how high is the mountain you just climbed using Google Maps. We explain how to do it both on PC and on your mobile.

Google Maps is a platform packed with features, some popular and some unknown. We want to talk to you about one of the latter, because you can use the Google map service to find out the height of a specific point. In this guide we will see how to know the height of a place both from the web version and from the Android application.

Unfortunately, Google Maps only displays this information in mountainous terrain, not in all locations. That is, it does not tell you how high up your street is. Despite this, it is a function very useful when you plan to climb a mountain or simply knowing the height of a mountainous area out of curiosity. Without a doubt, this is one of the tricks that you can use to master Google Maps.

How to know the height of a place with Google Maps in the web version

The best way to know the height of a place with Google Maps is to access the map platform from your computer. Why? Because data with height appears with a very small size, So it is better see them through a big screen How is your computer? Once inside Google Maps in its web version, these are the steps you must follow:

click on the window “Layers”in the lower left corner. In the options menu that appears, select “Relief”. Activate the “Emboss” checkbox that appears at the bottom of the screen. Go to a mountainous area and zoom in to see a line that draws the contour of the terrain. In that line appears the height of the zone, for example, “400m”.

The height is indicated in meters in all countries, except the United States, Liberia and Myanmar, where it is shown in feet. That’s it, it’s that easy to know the height of a place on Google Maps in its web version. As you can see, the information does not have perfect visibility, but at least specific information is appreciated.

How to know the height of a place with Google Maps on Android

If you are going to hike up a mountain or wonder how high is that mountainous terrain near your city, you can use the Google Maps app on your mobile. The process is very simple, you will be able to know what you are looking for in just a few seconds. These are the steps to follow:

Open Google Maps and tap on the section “Layers”in the upper right corner. tap on the layer “Relief”. Zoom in on the mountainous terrain whose height you want to know and you will see how the meters appear along a line that indicates the contour of the mountain.

The drawback of looking up the height of a point on Google Maps through the Android app is that the letters are very small. Therefore, it is somewhat difficult to see the meters clearly.

Another option to know the height of a place, without having to limit yourself to mountainous terrain, is to use other apps that are not Google Maps. Us we recommend an app called My Elevation, which you can download for free through the Google Play Store. You only have to grant you location permissions to inform you about the height of a specific point. You can choose between the imperial system and the metric system.

