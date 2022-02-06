how to change keyboard color in chats

Even if WhatsApp has some limitations that other instant messaging applications do not have, it does allow us change keyboard color for you to do more interactive your chatsyou can even put background images to customize the space according to your tastes.

And it is that, as we already know, WhatsApp allows us to customize the background of the conversations and use images that we love, but if you did not know that this can also be done with the keyboard, do not worry, we will explain how to make this simple change that you love it for personalize your chats.

Now, something you should know is that the steps that we share below are the instructions to follow to change the keyboard if you have a android cell phonebecause if you have an iOS Smartphone, you will not be able to apply it in the same way.

How to change the color of the keyboard, step by step

Now, if what you are looking for is to change the color or background of your roof so that your chats are more fun on WhatsApp, all you have to do is, first, open the application belonging to Meta, then open the chat you want and hover over the keyboard part.

When the keyboard menu that you can type on opens, you should also be able to see a mesh at the top, you must click it there and a menu will be displayed where you can adjust the settings and there we should be able to see the section that says “Topics”, click there and it will open a new menu.

Thereafter you can choose the color you wantput a default image or even search for one in your gallery and place it according to your tastes or moods, so it’s that simple you can customize your WhatsApp keyboard and change it as much as you want.

Best of all, if you get tired of any design you can always return to the classic style with which the WhatsApp application is installed, but we are sure that once you customize your keyboard you will not see the need to return to the basic and impersonal style.

you can even choose to place gradient backgrounds that the WhatsApp application itself offers you, so don’t limit yourself and experiment with each of the options offered by the default menu or if you prefer, you can search for images or backgrounds that have to do with your tastes and apply it.

As you can see, you don’t have to always carry your keyboard normally, you can customize it to your style and that will make you enjoy chatting with your friends more because you’ll be in a personalized space according to your tastes and preferences, so enjoy this function.

