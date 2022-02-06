how these watches have become the most desired of the moment

Kevin Hart wearing a Patek Philippe Ref 6102R Celestial (Photo: Brian Dowling/WireImage)

When you buy a Patek Philippe, you never become its owner, “you just take care of it for the next generation,” says the brand that made eight of the ten most expensive watches ever auctioned.

But “Generations,” the ad campaign that popularized that slogan and featured predominantly white, upper-class families, is a far cry from the brand’s place in pop culture today. Today Patek belongs to the rappers.

The image of the Swiss manufacturer took an unexpected turn since references to its watches were in a third of the songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017, according to the Genius music website.

Travis Scott talks about his “two-tone Patek” on the track yosemitewhile Gucci Mane does it in Both. Cardi B has shone in several presentations with hers, totally covered in diamonds and Lil Uzi Vert dedicated two songs to her: Patek Y New Patek.

A concern for such a classic brand?

Becoming a status symbol for the “Instagram generation” might have been awkward for the 182-year-old company, whose brand promotes family history and heritage. But Pateck “needs not worry about becoming too popular,” he told CNN Nick Marino, Vice President of Content for Hodinkee Watch Magazine.

“It was the hip-hop audience that found Patek and not the other way around,” he said. “Rappers are smart, they know what status means and they know what exclusivity means. By positioning themselves as customers of Patek, they position themselves in a lineage of elites that stretches back to the 19th century. That’s power”.

For Sharon Chan, director of watches at Bonhams auction house in Hong Kong, Patek Philippe’s place in the spirit of the times is “a very positive sign” for its future.

“Five or eight years ago, Patek Philippe watches were mainly bought by older customers,” he told CNN. “But recently, it’s all the younger generation, the second or third generation (below) of the first collector clients that we had.”

The most expensive at auction

Patek Philippe is responsible for eight of the 10 most expensive watches ever auctioned, including the stainless steel Reference 1518 that sold for more than 11 million Swiss francs ($11.1 million) and a rose gold version that It exceeded sales estimates in September by almost 9.6 million dollars.

Considered one of the most complicated mechanical watches ever produced, Patek Philippe’s Henry Graves Supercomplication became the most expensive watch in the world when it sold for 23.2 million Swiss francs ($24 million) in 2014.

That record was broken five years later by the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300A-010, created especially for a charity auction in Geneva, and sold for 31 million Swiss francs ($31.2 million).

The brand says it has been making watches “without interruption” since 1839. Queen Victoria became one of their first customers, when she bought the world’s first watch that worked without winding from them in 1851.

Its most exclusive range is one of the least complicated: the Nautilus, watches that cost more than US$30,000 each.

Last year, Drake showed off his emerald-embellished Nautilus Reference 5726 custom-made by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh in a video clip. Another Nautilus Reference, but the diamond-encrusted white gold 5719 belongs to Kylie Jenner.

Eight years to buy a watch

Is he Nautilus Reference 5711 stainless steel, in particular, which has acquired cult status among celebrities. In 2019, the New York Times reported that only “carefully vetted customers” would be added to a waiting list, after which they would have to wait up to eight years to purchase one.

“Everybody thinks that waiting lists are a marketing strategy,” Marino said. “But because the demand has increased in such a short time, they really can’t meet it.”

Patek Philippe has been owned by the Stern family in Switzerland since 1932. Over the years, its most notable patrons and watch owners include Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Albert Einstein, John F. Kennedy, Victoria Beckham and Joe DiMaggio, among others.

