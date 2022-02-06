How old is Rihanna? Here’s what we know about the Fenty Beauty founder and her age

Rihanna is an award-winning musician and businesswoman. With several years in the music industry, this artist is known for her longevity. How old is Rihanna in 2022 and how old is her partner, A$AP Rocky? Here’s what we know about Rihanna’s date of birth and age.

When is Rihanna’s birthday and what is the singer’s zodiac sign?

Singer Rihanna attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion | Images by Ray Tamarra/GC

Rihanna gained popularity with her original music, earning Grammy Awards and nominations for songs such as “Love The Way You Lie”, “Only Girl (In The World)”, “Don’t Stop The Music” and “Hate That I Love”. You guys.”

Rihanna then expanded her brand, introducing Fenty Beauty and the lingerie brand that includes the body.

called Savage X Fenty. Recently, the “Umbrella” singer was named a “national hero” and ambassador of Barbados.

Still, Rihanna manages to keep a low profile when necessary. During a 2018 interview with Vogue, this artist shared that at age 30 she made a commitment to creating a healthy work-life balance. That meant taking a step back in music.

“Even mentally, just being away from my phone, being in the moment, that’s been key to my growth,” she said. “Now, when I come to work, I do everything. Because before you know it, the years will pass. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I am happy.”

This artist has been in the public eye for several years. Fans have learned that Rihanna’s birth date is February 20, 1988. That makes this businesswoman a Pisces.

How old is Rihanna in 2022?

Born in 1988, Rihanna will turn 34 in 2022. That makes her about a year older than Taylor Swift and about the same age as “Hello” singer Adele.

Rihanna is about the same age as her partner, rapper and record producer A$AP Rocky. Born on October 3, 1988, A$AP Rocky also turns 34 in 2022. For her 33rd birthday, Rihanna received birthday messages from Beyoncé, Cardi B, and hundreds of fans.

According to Metro, Mariah Carey wrote in a post: “Rihanna! Happy birthday girl! I hope you feel as festive as always… wherever you are!!!! I love you beautiful!!!!!!”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child in 2022

During the MAC AIDS Fund premiere, Rihanna was asked if she wanted to have children of her own, to which the artist replied, “Someday, I’ve got a lot of work to do, honey.” That day has finally arrived, with Rihanna announcing her pregnancy with her first child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are longtime partners and pose for a photo with Rihanna’s baby bump. There is no official word on this child’s expected due date, though fans around the world shared their support following the announcement.

Fenty Beauty products are available at most major retailers, while Savage x Fenty products are available for purchase online. Rihanna’s music is available on music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

